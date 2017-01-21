Freizeit-Tipps

Kellerbrand
Rheine
Einsatz in Hauenhorst
21.01.2017
Kellerbrand ruft Feuerwehr auf den Plan Zu einem Kellerbrand in Hauenhorst ist die Feuerwehr am Samstagabend ausgerückt. Die Bewohner des Einfamilienhauses wurden von aus dem Keller dringenden Rauch überrascht, nachdem kurz zuvor das Licht ausgefallen war.
Rheine

Theater
21.01.2017
Buratino statt Pinocchio

Der russischsprachige Kinder- und Jugendclub Modellierton hat eine bekannte Geschichte als russisches Theaterstück aufgeführt. Am Tag der offenen Tür am 5. Februar ist eine weitere Vorführung geplant.

Neues Projekt im Innovationsquartier
21.01.2017
Business-Kontor entsteht an der Lindenstraße

Im Herbst geht es los: Im Innovationsquartier am Rheiner Bahnhof soll dann mit dem Business-Kontor ein 1800 Quadratmeter großes Gebäude, das von außen an einen fahrenden Zug erinnern soll. Im Innern soll es Platz für Arztpraxen, Büros und möglicherweise Gastronomie-Betriebe geben.

Zwei Einbrüche
21.01.2017
Einbruch Einbrecher Fenster Schraubenzieher
Bargeld und Elektrogeräte gestohlen

An der Hauenhorster Straße ist es am Freitag zwischen 12 und 19.50 Uhr zu zwei Einbrüchen gekommen. Die Polizei bittet um Hinweise.

Neuenkirchen

Neuer Kulturkalender der Gemeinde vorgestellt
21.01.2017
Freikarte nach fünf Besuchen

Ein etwas jüngeres Design hat der Kulturkalernder in diesem Jahr bekommen. und auch inhaltlich gibt es eine Neuerung: Nach fünf bezahlten Veranstaltungen gewährt die Gemeinde eine Freikarte für eine Veranstaltung des Kunst- und Kulturprogramms eigener Wahl.

Wahlen
21.01.2017
Jahrestreffen Feuerwehr-Musikzug

Jürgen Fischer wurde als 1. Vorsitzender des Musikzuges der Feuerwehr Neuenkirchen wiedergewählt. Klaus Schmittwilken gab sein Amt als Schriftführer nach 24 Jahren ab.

OGV-Programm 2017
20.01.2017
Gartenfahrten und Grillen im Kräutermantel

Der Obst- und Gartenbauverein hat sein Jahresprogramm veröffentlicht: Monat für Monat gibt es ein Thema für den Garten und seine Liebhaber.

Wettringen

Verein „Nueva Sonrisa“
20.01.2017
Mittagessen nach dem Erdbeben

Das Erdbeben im April 2016 hat auch Muisne in Ecuador erschüttert. Der Verein „Nueva Sonrisa" leistete Soforthilfe, doch bis zur Normalität ist es noch ein langer Weg.

20.01.2017
Mehr als 10.000 Kinder geschult

Bekannt wie ein „bunter Hund” ist der Verkehrspolizist Antonius Schomann. Jetzt geht in den Ruhestand. „In den letzten Tagen konnte ich schon mal wegen Überstundenausgleich und Resturlaub etwas üben. Fühlt sich ganz gut an", gesteht Schomann lächelnd.

Generalversammlung des Heimatvereins Ohne
19.01.2017
Freude über die Zusammenarbeit

Die Heimatvereine Ohne, Kirchspiel und Umgebung sowie Wettringen arbeiten seit einigen Jahren immer intensiver zusammen. Bei ihrer Generalversammlung blickten sie auf ein zufriedenstellendes Jahr 2016 zurück – aber nicht ganz sorgenlos in die Zukunft.

„Rheine – gestern heute morgen”
19.01.2017
Von der Beatmusik und dem Herzog

Das 76. Heft von „Rheine – gestern heute morgen” ist jetzt erschienen. Es bietet eine bunte Mischung an ansprechenden Themen.

Kreis Steinfurt

Jobcenter klärt auf
20.01.2017
Vom Minijob in die Katastrophe

40.000 Minijobber gibt es im Kreis Steinfurt. Minijobs sind beliebt, weil sie einen einfachen Zuverdienst ohne Sozialversicherungsbeiträge erlauben. Genau darin liegt aber auch ihr Risiko.

Neuenkirchen
Handball
21.01.2017
Frohe Kunde: Manuel Öhmann bleibt den SuS-Herren treu

Manuel Öhmann bleibt weiter Trainer der Handballer des SuS Neuenkirchen. Er hat seinen Vertrag verlängert. Währenddessen dürfen sich die Bezirksligisten am Wochenenende keinen Ausrutscher erlauben, um ihre Position zu verteidigen.

Rheine
Bezirksliga-Fußball
20.01.2017
Zwei Neue: Apke schwärmt vom SC Altenrheine

Personalien beim SC Altenrheine: Janis Schneider und Sascha Pakularz kommt vom Ibbenbürener SV und verstärken künftig den Bezirksliga-Kader.

Rheine
Fußball
20.01.2017
Clemens Gude wechselt zur FCE-Jugend

Der FC Eintracht Rheine stellt die Weichen in der Abteilung Jugendfußball. Die Trainerposten der Leistungsmannschaften von der D bis zur B-Jugend sind für die neue Saison besetzt.

Politik
Kirche
22.01.2017
Franziskus fordert Schonfrist für Trump: «Warten wir ab»

Vatikanstadt (dpa) - Papst Franziskus gibt dem vielkritisierten neuen US-Präsidenten Donald Trump eine Bewährungschance: «Warten wir ab, was er macht, und danach wird bewertet», sagte das Oberhaupt der Katholischen Kirche der spanischen Zeitung (...)

Politik
Tennis
22.01.2017
Aus für Barthel im Achtelfinale der Australian Open

Melbourne (dpa) - Tennisspielerin Mona Barthel ist bei den Australian Open im Achtelfinale ausgeschieden. Sie verlor in Melbourne 3:6, 5:7 gegen die frühere Weltranglisten-Erste Venus Williams aus den USA. Damit ist bei den Damen aus deutscher Sicht (...)

Politik
Handball
22.01.2017
Deutsche Handballer spielen gegen Katar um Viertelfinaleinzug

Paris (dpa) - Deutschlands Handballer sind bei der WM in Frankreich als Gruppensieger ganz souverän ins Achtelfinale eingezogen. In der Runde der besten 16 treffen sie nun heute in Paris auf Katar. Der Europameister geht mit großer Zuversicht in das (...)

Politik
Regierung
22.01.2017
Millionen protestieren gegen Trump
Politik
Agrar
22.01.2017
G20-Agrarminister beraten in Berlin über Ernährungssicherung

Fußball
17. Spieltag
22.01.2017
Karim Bellarabi
Bellarabi vor Comeback - Hertha mit Chance auf Rekord

Am Sonntag wird die Hinrunde mit den Begegnungen zwischen Bayer Leverkusen und Hertha BSC sowie zwischen dem FSV Mainz 05 und dem 1. FC Köln komplettiert. Dabei stehen einige Akteure wie Karim Bellarabi oder Christian Clemens im Blickpunkt.

Fußball
3:0-Heimerfolg
21.01.2017
Chancenlos
Deutlicher RB-Sieg gegen Frankfurt

Die Heimmacht hat wieder zugeschlagen: Sechster Sieg von RB Leipzig im eigenen Stadion in Serie. Wieder muss ein Verfolger dran glauben. Eintracht Frankfurt kassiert die höchste Saisonniederlage. Weil bei den Hessen einiges schief ging.

Fußball
Hoffenheim weiter ungeschlagen
21.01.2017
Auswärtssieg
BVB zurück auf Königsklassen-Kurs
Fußball
«Wer kann des?»: Lewandowski
21.01.2017
Robert Lewandowski
FC Bayern entgeht Liga-Fehlstart

Gitarrenlernstudio
19.01.2017

Rheine

„Damit setzt Rheine Zeichen”
02.09.2016

facebook